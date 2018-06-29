हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Positive News: Mobile app created by youngsters to control gas cylinder regulator

Two engineering students from Chandigarh Anish Yadav and Aishwarya Kaushik have created a prototype where gas knob which can be regulated through a smartphone.

Jun 29, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
