हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rahul Gandhi: Why did police take three hours to take Akbar to hospital

After new turn in Alwar lynching case Rahul Gandhi has questioned the police on why was Akbar taken the hospital after three hours.

Jul 23, 2018, 14:34 PM IST
Next
Video

Alwar Lynching: Eye witness Naval Kishore Sharma claims Akbar died because of police negligence

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close