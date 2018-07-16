हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi on women reservation bill

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has written to PM Modi on women reservation bill. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 13:00 PM IST
Next
Video

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on Shia Waqf Board’s petition against ‘un-Islamic’ flags

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close