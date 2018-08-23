हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rahul Gandhi yet again targets BJP on foreign soil

Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his address in Germany claimed that the incidents of lynching in India were due to "anger" emanating from joblessness and "destruction" of small businesses due to demonetisation and the "poorly implemented" GST by the ruling BJP.

Aug 23, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Next
Video

Akhilesh Yadav: Will build Lord Vishnu temple in Etawah

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close