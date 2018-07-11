हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Muslim intellectuals raises questions over Congress strategy for 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet Muslim intellectuals like Zoya Hasan, Javed Akhtar and other leaders on Wednesday. The meeting is being organised by a senior Cabinet Minister to discuss challenges being faced by the Muslim community under the current regime.

Jul 11, 2018, 11:14 AM IST
