Rajasthan Dalit Man Beaten To Death Allegedly For Affair With Muslim Girl

A Dalit man was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Barmer on Friday allegedly for an affair with a Muslim woman. Khetram Bhim, 22, used to work at the home of a man called Mehboob Khan and was in love with a girl in the family, reports say.

Jul 25, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
