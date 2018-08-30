हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

RSS is like a poison, don't accept its invite: Senior Congress leaders to Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been advised to maintain distance with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) – the parent organisation of the ruling BJP at the Centre – as it is akin to ''poison''.

Aug 30, 2018, 17:24 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, August 30, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close