Taal Thok Ke: When will Modi govt adhere to SC's order to draft new rules for mob lynching?

In this edition of Taal Thok Ke we ask, when will Modi govt adhere to Supreme Court's order to draft new rules for mob lynching? Watch the video to know more.

Jul 17, 2018, 21:24 PM IST
