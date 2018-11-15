हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Temple will be constructed where Ram was born: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Amid growing demand for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the temple of Lord Ram would be constructed where he was born.

Nov 15, 2018, 08:56 AM IST
