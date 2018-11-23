हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
This hospital is the reason to smile for Indian elephants

India’s first specialised hospital to treat and care elephants was launched by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department on November 16. Here, rescued animals are brought, treated and later released in the wild or sent to a conservation site. Watch this video for more information.

Nov 23, 2018, 18:08 PM IST
Video

