Two major road accidents that shocked whole India in April 2018

At least 29 people died on april 9, in a school bus accident. The bus fell into a 200-feet deep gorge in Nurpur. The accident took place in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. The similar accident took on place on April 26 in Kushinagar, UP. A school van rammed into a train and killed 13 people. Watch this video to know more.