हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Typhoon Maria wreaks havoc in China's east coast

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Typhoon Maria wreaks havoc in China's east coast after making a landfall in Fujian. Over 2.70 lakh people evacuated so far. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 12, 2018, 16:16 PM IST
Next
Video

Democracy won't survive if BJP wins in 2019: Shashi Tharoor

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close