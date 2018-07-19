हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Universities should be kept aside from political battles: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

While opposing Congress' remarks on BHU, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has said that Universities should be kept aside from political battles. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 19, 2018, 18:32 PM IST
