हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

vehicles stranded due to landslide on Manali-Leh highway

More than 2,000 vehicles have been left stranded since Thursday night after a landslide blocked the strategic Manali-Leh highway

Jun 29, 2018, 14:52 PM IST
Next
Video

Caugh on Camera: youth beaten up by mob, buried alive

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close