हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Viral video: Police official hits offenders with belt in Rajasthan's Kota

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Police official hits offenders with belt in Rajasthan's Kota.

Jun 29, 2018, 16:32 PM IST
Next
Video

Cop tries to breach secretariat security, gets into a brawl

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close