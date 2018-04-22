हिन्दी
News
Video
Watch Breaking 20-20, April 22, 2018
Watch major news updates of the day in Breaking 20-20, April 22, 2018.
Apr 22, 2018, 10:32 AM IST
MP Santosh Gangwar clarifies his statement against rape
Trending
Cabinet approves ordinance to award death penalty to those convicted of raping children up t...
India
Milind and Ankita all set to tie the nuptial knot today - See celebration pics
Relationships
TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket released @eamcet.tsche.ac.in, download admit cards here
Telangana
Yashwant Sinha ends all ties with BJP, says taking 'sanyas' from party-politics
India
POCSO Act amendment gets thumbs up from B-town
People
IPL 2018: Watch how Trent Boult took catch of the season to dispatch Virat Kohli
cricket
A child is a child, there is no Hindu or Muslim in that: Kathua rape victim’s father on Cent...
Jammu and Kashmir
Kathua rape victim was sedated and sexually assaulted: J&K Police
Jammu and Kashmir
Bad news for engineering aspirants? AICTE may reduce intake in B Tech, M Tech by nearly 1.3...
India
IPL 2018: Why not VJD in place of DLS method, Dinesh Karthik questions after defeat
cricket