Watch top political news headlines of the day, July 12, 2018

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday defended his 'controversial remark' and said that if the BJP doesn't believe in Hindu Rashtra concept, it should say it on record.

Jul 12, 2018, 16:20 PM IST
