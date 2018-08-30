हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Zee News Exclusive: Sudha Bhardwaj writes letter to Comrade Prakash; asks for funds

Police have arrested writer-poet Varavara Rao, lawyers Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, and journalist-activist Gautam Navalakha and charged them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence. Comrade Sudha Bhardwaj wrote a letter to Comrade Prakash citing shortage of funds and asking for money.

Aug 30, 2018, 13:04 PM IST
Next
Video

'Shiv Bhakt' Rahul Gandhi to Set Off on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close