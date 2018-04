Zee News,zeenews,znews,latest news,daily news,headlines,breaking news,BJP chief,Amit Shah,Bagalkot,BS Yeddyurappa,Congress,BJP

BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Karnataka's Bagalkot and urged the people to give an opportunity to BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa and he aslo said that time has come when BJP is going to come and Congress will have to leave.