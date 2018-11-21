हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: PDP confirms grand alliance with Congress, NC in J&K

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Senior PDP leader Altaf Bukhari has confirmed that his party will get into an alliance with the National Conference and the Congress. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 21, 2018, 21:24 PM IST
