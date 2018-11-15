हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Galaxy A9 with 4-rear camera to arrive India November 20

The much-anticipated Galaxy A9 with an industry first four-camera rear system will arrive in India on November 20, the company said on Wednesday

Nov 15, 2018, 13:06 PM IST
