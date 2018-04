J&K Cabinet reshuffle: Kavinder Gupta Replaces Nirmal Singh as Deputy CM

The much-anticipated reshuffle of Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government took place on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inducted five new faces while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inducted two new ministers in the J&K Cabinet. BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh attended the event.