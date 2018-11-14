हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karachi restaurant served three-year-old rotten meat, recovered in raid after minors’ death

With the death of two minors after dining at a high-end restaurant in Karachi triggering outrage in Pakistan, authorities conducted raids at the Arizona Grill restaurant and its godown

Nov 14, 2018, 14:30 PM IST
