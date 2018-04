Morning Breaking: Gorakhpur University's B.Sc 1st Year Maths Paper Leaked, DDU Cancels Exam

Gorakhpur’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay University (DDU) Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) 1st year Mathematics paper was allegedly leaked on Monday. The Maths paper which was scheduled to be held today was cancelled by the DDU officials after reports surfaced that the paper had been leaked prior to the exam.