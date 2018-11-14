हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

UP DGP assures security to minorities after remarks by Iqbal Ansari

OP Singh, the Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh, clarified that all minorities are safe in the state. His remarks came after Bari Masjid case litigant Iqbal Ansari, who raised concerns over safety of Muslims in Ayodhya.

Nov 14, 2018, 17:46 PM IST
Next
Video

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 14th November , 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close