PROUD : Dipa Karmakar wins gold at the Gymnastics World Cup

चोट के कारण करीब दो साल के लंबे अंतराल के बाद वापसी करने वाली भारत की शीर्ष जिम्नास्ट दीपा करमाकर ने तुर्की के मर्सिन में चल रहे एफआईजी कलात्मक जिम्नास्टिक्स वर्ल्ड चैलेंज कप की वॉल्ट स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया. दीपा यह कारनामा करने वाली वह देश की पहली जिम्नास्ट है.

Jul 09, 2018, 13:08 PM IST
