Dancing uncle

After Govinda, Dancing uncle pays tribute to dance icon Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Professor Sanjeev Srivastava, now popular as the dancing uncle, is enjoying his stardom post becoming a rage on social media. His Govinda-style dance moves wreaked havoc on social media and his performance was lauded by the superstar himself. Recently, dancing uncle gave a wonderful tribute to Hrithik Roshan by dancing on 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'.

Check out the video:

The 'dancing uncle' had the opportunity of meeting Govinda at a reality dance show recently. 

The Prof-turned-dancer was accompanied by his wife on the show, who also featured in the viral videos. The reality show 'Dance Deewane' show has dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene as one of the three judges besides choreographer Tushar Kalia and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.

The EC Engineer cum professor danced on superstar Govinda's song 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' from the 1987 film 'Khudgarz'. It starred Govinda and Neelam Kothari in the lead roles. Netizens praised him and his dancing videos were splashed all across the social media platforms.

His dance moves in the video captured at a wedding. That generated a lot of buzz online inviting several reactions from celebrities in Bollywood. He even met superstar Salman Khan recently on 'Dus Ka Dum' show. 

