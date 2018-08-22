हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Celeste Ayala

Argentinian cop breastfeeds hungry baby, gives motherhood a new meaning-- See viral pic

Celeste Ayala was getting restless as she could not see the malnourished and weak child in pain while it was crying, so she decided to take charge. 

Argentinian cop breastfeeds hungry baby, gives motherhood a new meaning-- See viral pic
Pic courtesy: Pixabay

An Argentinian Police Officer, Celeste Ayala who was on duty at an Argentinian children's hospital in Buenos Aires gave a new meaning to motherhood. The officer was on duty when a small crying baby was brought to the hospital but was left unattended as the doctors were reportedly busy.

Ayala was getting restless as she could not see the malnourished and weak child in pain while it was crying, so she decided to take charge. She cuddled the baby and breastfed it, who then stopped crying.

The motherly emotion of the tough cop took over her and she brought the small crying baby to comfort. As her picture, breastfeeding the baby has gone viral, Celeste has received appreciation and love from people all over the world. 

A Twitter hashtag #CelesteAyala has also been created and she is being showered with praises and appreciation from across the globe. 

This is what a true hero stands for. A mother can bring peace and compassion to the world.

We respect Celeste Ayala and our heartfelt love and best wishes to her. More power to you woman!!

Here are a few tweets and a picture of her doing the noble act:

 

 

The reports suggest that Celeste has been promoted from a Police Officer to a Sergeant by Cristian Ritondo, Vice President of the legislature of Buenos Aires.

Tags:
Celeste AyalaCeleste Ayala BreastfeedingBreastfeeding ppolice officerCeleste Ayala Viral picCop breastfeeds baby

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close