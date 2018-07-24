हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gina Stewart

Gina Stewart - World's hottest grandmother is just 47 years old

Gina has over 86.2k followers on Instagram and she keeps posting pictures of hers on the photo-sharing site.

Gina Stewart - World&#039;s hottest grandmother is just 47 years old
Pic courtesy: @strawberriesandcream1 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Gina Stewart from Gold Coast Australia is dubbed as world's hottest Grandmother. The 47-year-old model made headlines after finishing 12th in Miss Maxim modelling contest that had over 10,000 participants in April this year.

The hottie has over 86.2k followers on Instagram and she keeps posting pictures of hers on the photo-sharing site.

She is a mother of 4. According to dailymail.co.uk, she has two sons and two daughters aged 27, 25, 23 and 4 respectively. Gina became a grandmother at the age of 46.

Take a look at some of her Instagram posts here:

 

 

 

A post shared by Gina Stewart (@strawberriesandcream1) on

Gina recently expressed her concerns over her health and wants to get rid of her breast implants. She fears that her implants may cause more health issues. She reportedly underwent the knife ten years ago and spent about $10,000 to get her breasts augmented.

She wasn't happy with her B-cup breasts in her youth but now doesn't want to continue with double-E cup implants. Gina wants to age gracefully and is taking good care of her health. She reportedly appeared on a television show to discuss her augmented breasts. And after watching her on TV, many of her fans felt that she looked different.

Speculations are rife that her Instagram photos are airbrushed. 

"Some of my pics are smoothed and some aren’t. You definitely can’t airbrush a video so that’s why I put them up frequently," Daily Mail Australia quoted Gina as saying.

