Girl dances while working out on treadmill, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Most of us strive hard to maintain our workout routine. While you are reading this and thinking about hitting the gym, imagine what if you came across someone who can dance while working out on a treadmill! Yep, you read that right. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which a girl is dancing to a Punjabi song, and beneath her is a treadmill, not the floor! The video has garnered more than a million views and comments from people keep pouring in.

Her killer moves are currently breaking the internet and are leaving people awe-struck!

Check out the viral video right here, as posted by Facebook page 'Mera Punjab':

Well, the girl is trained enough to walk as well as dance on a treadmill. Trying such a thing for an ordinary person can be dangerous. Hence, do not attempt this at home.

The song is a popular Punjabi number titled 'Jaani Tera Naa' sung by Sunanda Sharma. While the song is extensively played at weddings and parties, this girl made the most of it at her gym! So the next time you think of skipping the gym, think how much fun it would be if this dancing diva was around!

People have extensively praised the girl through their comments. Facebook user Ketan Singh Parihar writes- 'Very nice I like your style of dancing and expressions very..... It's so refreshing..... Please keep the good work on' while SD Sagar says “Trademil ka itna behtareen use Maine apni life me nhi dekha sach me you are great”