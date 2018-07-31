Homeless man distributes resume for a job in Silicon Valley, gets offers from Google and Netflix

Not often do we come across a man standing on a pavement to distribute copies of his resume for a job opportunity. But this was what a Twitter user, with the name of FullMakeup Alchemist came across, and shared the pictures of the same on the microblogging site.

She came across a man standing with a placard, distributing copies of his resume to get a job in Silicon Valley in the US. The placard read, “Homeless, Hungry 4 success, take a resume.”

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

The woman clicked pictures of the man and his resume and shared them on Twitter saying, “Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out!”

In a chain of tweets, she said that David had come to Silicon Valley to fulfil his aspirations. But since he failed to get a job, he soon ran out of money and was compelled to sleep in parks and failed to get even freelance work.

I just got off the phone with David. We spoke for about an hour. He came to the Silicon Valley with a dream to be successful in tech and has a lot to offer the community. He’s sleeping in parks & still trying to get freelance work, interviews, and applications in. — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 28, 2018

“I just got off the phone with David. We spoke for about an hour. He came to the Silicon Valley with a dream to be successful in tech and has a lot to offer the community. He’s sleeping in parks & still trying to get freelance work, interviews, and applications in,” she tweeted.

But then the unexpected happened. The tweets were widely retweeted, and the pictures of David went viral on social media. This prompted several tech giants to take cognisance of the man, and soon after, he was flooded with job offers.

I didn’t expect this kind of overwhelming response. But what I really didn’t expect was people guilting me for trying to help someone in need, telling me I’m ignorant, full of myself, and only in this for self promotion. I wish people could see the good in others sometimes — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 29, 2018

Among the many companies that offered him job opportunities are Google, Netflix and LinkedIn. In one-day time, the tweet with his picture and resume were retweeted over 50,000 times.