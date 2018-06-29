हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Guinness World Record

Indian jewellers set Guinness World Record with 6,690 diamonds beautifully placed in a ring! Watch

The gorgeous rose gold ring was created in about 6 months.

Indian jewellers set Guinness World Record with 6,690 diamonds beautifully placed in a ring! Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab/Guinness World Records video

New Delhi: Indians love to don beautifully designed pieces of jewels. Two Indian jewellers have set the Guinness World Record with creating a glittering 18 karat rose gold lotus shaped ring containing as many as 6,690 diamonds. Yes, before your eyes begin to pop out, do take a look at the ring video below. 

According to Guinnessworldrecords.com, Surat-based jewellers Vishal Agarwal and Khushbu Agarwal have designed this intricate structure using 48 individual diamond encrusted petals. It reportedly weighs over 58 grams.

Watch the video of the ring shared on YouTube by the official Guinness World Records handle:

Isn't this simply stunning for the eyes to behold?

Well, this gorgeous rose gold ring was created in about 6 months and it costs $4,116,787 USD. Meanwhile, in 2015, Savio Jewellery's 'Peacock ring' held the record with 3,827 cut diamonds placed in it. But now it's the lotus ring which has proudly set the new record with staggering 6,690 diamonds used to beautify it. 

The report mentions that the idea behind creating this ring happens to be the need to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation. 

So, what do you think about the ring? Tell us in the comments section below.

Tags:
Guinness World Recordlotus diamond ringlotus ringIndian jewellersGuinness World Records 2018Most diamonds set in one ringViral video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close