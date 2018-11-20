हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indigo

IndiGo pilot flies mother and grandmother on their maiden flight, touches feet

A short video of an IndiGo pilot touching the feet of his mother and grandmother on board a flight to Singapore has gone viral on social media.

IndiGo pilot flies mother and grandmother on their maiden flight, touches feet

New Delhi: At a time when flying in planes has become a routine and often taken for granted, a grandmother and a mother on board an IndiGo plane had a heartwarming debut among the clouds. That it was their son who flew them made it all the more special.

A short video of an IndiGo pilot touching the feet of his mother and grandmother on board a flight to Singapore has gone viral on social media. Posted by a friend, the video shows Pradeep Krishnan making his way to his family, touching their feet before returning to the cockpit to begin his flying duties. It was not his first flight. It was theirs. And with their shining star among clouds in command.

It was a visibly emotional moment for Krishnan's family as they sat in a plane for the first time en route Singapore.

Krishnan's friend, the one who posted the video on Facebook, said it was a 'dream come true' for the pilot. "Have come a long way from 2007 when we first started to fly. 11 years since we first flew as student pilots," he wrote.

IndigoPradeep Krishnan

