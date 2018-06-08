हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral video

Is it a model, is it a ghost, no it's a drone on a fashion show—Watch viral video

This is not the first time that drones have been used at a show.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: We all have seen these bizarre and unbelievable videos on the internet, right? But there are some which totally leave you puzzled wondering how did we just see. A similar video has gone viral on social media where at a fashion show, models were replaced by drones.

Yes! Finding it weird? Take a look at the video clips tweeted by several users and you will rub your eyes twice to understand what actually is happening on the ramp walk.

Check out here:

According to News.com.au, this one-of-a-kind fashion show took place in Riyadh reportedly where high-end designer brand Dolce & Gabbana's clothing line was displayed. The report quoted a local newspaper The New Arab as stating that the organisers of the show maintained that drones were used instead of models keeping the holy month of Ramadan in mind.

They wanted to ensure that the show was appropriately done, reportedly. However, this is not the first time that drones have been used at a show. Earlier in February, drones were used in Milan Fashion Week, carrying handbags. It had created quite a flutter back then

So, what do you think about the whole concept?

