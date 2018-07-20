हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
waitress video

Man gropes waitress at the restaurant, what she does next will blow your mind! Watch

The incident took place on June 30, 2018.

Man gropes waitress at the restaurant, what she does next will blow your mind! Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab of video.

New Delhi: Molestation and sexual harassment incidents have unfortunately become more rampant across the globe. Woman safety torchbearers might be working hard towards urging for a stricter punishment but when in times of crises, it is the victim who has to gather all the courage to give it back.

An applause-worthy waitress named Emelia Holden, 21, in Georgia did exactly that. A video has gone viral on the internet which looks like a CCTV footage of a restaurant where the waitress works. It is clearly visible that a man gropes the victim while she is busy doing her stuff but once he moves ahead the girl gets hold of him and pushes him hard.

Watch the video which has been extensively shared on social media:

The girl's brave act has won her many praises. She told Huffingpost.in, “I’m glad that other women can see this and know that you can stand up for yourself. It’s nice to know that I have empowered other women.”

She even posted a 'thank you' message for the supporters on her Facebook account but urged everyone to not further ask questions about the incident.

According to the report, it's a surveillance video from Vinnie Van Go-Go’s in Savannah. The incident took place on June 30, 2018.

Well, kudos to this girl for giving it back!

 

 

Tags:
waitress videowaitress gropedGeorgiageorgia waitress videoMolestationSexual harassmentViral videowaitress hits man video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close