PewDiePie

PewDiePie vs T Series: Pewds deface Wall Street Journal website days after printer hack

PewDiePie's zooming ahead in the war against T Series on YouTube for the most subscribed channel is not enough. The legions of fans are not satisfied. And hence, Pewds – as those fans call themselves – did the unthinkable. 

They hacked and defaced the Wall Street Journal website. This, just days after hacking printers across the world. 

On Monday, anonymous hackers filled WSJ’s website fake apology supporting the Swedish content creator Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg.

“WallStreet Journal would like to apologize to pewdiepie. Due to misrepresentation by our journalists, those of whom have now been fired, we are sponsoring pewdiepie to reach maximum subscribers and beat Tseries to 80million,” read the message.

“We also need your credit card number, expiry date, and the lucky 3 digits on the back to win the chicken dinner in fortnite,” the message further read.

 

 

“WSJ joins the fight vs tseries,” tweeted PewDiePie, later adding, “lol they deleted it, WSJ is still on angery list.”

The WSJ quickly took down the page, but the deal was done. It went viral on Twitter.

Taking down of the WSJ shouldn't come as a surprise for many. The news website has often run articles against Kjellberg, highlighting his racism, anti-semitic and other controversial views, which is consumed by a young and impressionable audience. In 2016, the Swedish creator was suspended from Twitter for making an ISIS joke. Pewdiepie's recent attempt to gain more subscribers has backfired big time. Last week, he embroiled in a controversy over shoutout endorsing antisemitic views.

Ever since the battle for the most subscribed list on Youtube between PewDiePie and T Series heated up, Pewds have been pulling stunts to gain more followers. Last month, printers started spewing support PewDiePie messages, an act repeated by the hackers last week.

At the moment, PewDiePie has 77+ million followers and T Series 75+ million. The gap between the two widened after YouTube acted on spam subscriptions. The Indian music label, led by Bhushan Kumar, lost over 200,000 ‘spam’ followers and PewDiePie just 40,000.

PewDiePieYouTubeT SeriesThe Wall Street JournalHacking

