Saudi Arabian mother

Saudi Arabian mother who was caught on camera beating her twins for money arrested

The woman was arrested after a video clip of the incident went viral triggering an outcry in the Islamic country.

Image Credit: YouTube

Riaydh: A Saudi Arabian mother who was caught on camera torturing her six-month-old twin girls has been arrested by the authorities.

The woman was arrested after a video clip of the incident went viral triggering an outcry in the Islamic country, according to the Saudi media reports.

The Saudi Ministry of Labour and Social Development confirmed that the woman was arrested after the authorities came to know about the viral video footage showing the two six-month babies being thrashed and tortured by their mother.

The Ministry officials confirmed that the woman was arrested after it was found that the incident was genuine.

The woman can be seen strangling one of the two babies while saying, ''Today I will kill you.'

After the video became viral, the Saudi Arabian officials issued an appeal seeking information about the person who posted the videos.

The man was later tracked down and was identified as a Yemeni national called Mohanad Al Hashdi.

Hashdi informed that the woman in the shocking video was a Somali national living in Saudi Arabia who is married to another Yemeni man.

The couple had reportedly separated, leaving the woman in financial difficulties, and as a result she had taken the video and sent it to her husband's father in Yemen as a warning and sought money from him.

The worried grandfather then shared it with Al Hashdi who then posted it online on YouTube in the hope that it would result in the babies being rescued.

The twins will now be returned to the family of the father, said reports.

Saudi Arabian mothertwins tirture videoYouTubeYemenSaudi Arabia

