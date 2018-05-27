Teen with Down syndrome gets sweetest promposal, story will melt your heart—Watch

New Delhi: Days ago, a prom proposal video in which Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' played in the background went viral, leaving us awe-struck. However, yet another promposal story is all set to melt your heart. Twitter user Rachel Newberry's prom proposal video went viral and the story behind it is simply heart-wrenching. Rachel took her best friend, Ben, who has Down syndrome to prom. In the video shared, Ben can be seen moving to tears as soon he realised what was happening.

The video is captioned as- “My prom date is better than yours” and was shared on April 23, 2018.

Check out the video right here:

My prom date is better than yours pic.twitter.com/yyyp9qrjEV — Rachel Newberry (@RachelNewberry8) April 23, 2018

In yet another Tweet, Rachel wrote-

'Ben is so incredibly loved in the community that we live in, and the only reason I filmed and posted the promposal was so that the people who know and love him could enjoy'

As per a report in CBSNews.com, Rachel and Ben have been friends for their entire lives. Rachel was the only person who could help Ben calm down and Ben was always the person that Rachel could rely upon. Their friendship is pure, and Rachel was unaware of the fact that Ben had Down syndrome for a long time.

"I guess someone told me eventually and explained it," CBS news quotes Rachel.

The report further reveals that even after Rachel got to know what Down syndrome was, it didn't change anything. Ben still was and is her best friend and the fact that he has Down syndrome has no effect on their friendship.