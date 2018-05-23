This man does a somersault on an elephant and it will give 'Baahubali' Prabhas jitters—Watch viral video

New Delhi: Remember the high octane scene in epic drama 'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' where Prabhas jumps on top of the elephant using his trunk? Well, that was a mechanical elephant and VFX played a major role in generating a wow from the audience. But wait, what if we tell you there is actually a man who aced the stunt smoothly.

Yes, a man named Rene Kaselowsky is an animal trainer by profession and also performs at a circus. He shared a video where you will be stunned by the kind of stunt performs with the giant animal.

Watch it here:

1 or 2 ? A post shared by Rene Kaselowsky | Official (@rene_casselly) on May 11, 2018 at 1:22am PDT

However, because he is a professional, he knows the tricks of it and has probably been able to pull it off with much ease after several years of practice and training. His videos will make your jaws drop, for sure.

Rene is quite popular on the photo-sharing site and enjoys a fan base of over

30.3k followers so far.

NOTE: Do not try this at home as it has been performed by an expert.