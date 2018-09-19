हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rape

Victim spots rapist at train station after 6 years. This is what happened next

In August 2007, a woman was walking was to a subway station in Atlanta when she was stopped by a middle-aged man, offering her a ride.

Image courtesy: Pixabay

The woman recognized the man. He lived in her previous neighbourhood. She accepted the lift and got into the car.

Soon after, she realised that the man was taking a different route. 

She objected, but he took her to an abandoned house. When she tried to run away, the perp chased with a gun, pulled her back inside the car where he raped her.

The woman did not report the crime to the police. She did not even know the rapist's real name but informed her friends and family about the assault.

SIX YEARS LATER

On October 13, 2013, the victim was waiting for a train at the Five Points MARTA station.

Suddenly, she spotted her rapist, also waiting for a train.

“She was overcome by the moment and began to yell out that he was the man who had raped her six years earlier. Hearing her cries for help, MARTA Police arrested White and turned him over to Atlanta Police,” Fulton County's District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Antonio White, 54, was arrested for the crime he committed six years ago.

“Shut up that screaming (expletive) or I’ll kill you,” White told the victim that night.

During the investigation, Atlanta Police detectives “quickly learned White had sexually assaulted several other women in the Carver Homes/Lakewood area between 1983 and 2008. During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of four previous sexual assaults committed by the defendant. White would typically approach the women on foot and assault the victims in wooded areas. The defendant has one prior rape conviction, a robbery conviction, and he previously pleaded guilty to sexual battery.”

White was convicted of rape earlier this week. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

