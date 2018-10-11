हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Girls like you

Viral alert! This father and daughter duo's lip-sync battle is winning hearts on the internet—Watch

Image Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: The bond between a father and daughter is something that can never be expressed in words. It is rightly said that a father is his daughter's first love and his son's favourite superhero.

A father-daughter duo's video has gone viral on the internet and it is too cute to miss. The video shows both daddy and the little girl having a lip sync battle on the song 'Girls Like You' by the famous band Maroon 5.

Looks like the toddler is a star in the making!

Check out the viral video here:

People are absolutely loving the video and it is all over the internet these days. Many people have expressed their love for the toddler and her daddy. It isn't every day that we come across something that just warms up the cockles of our heart.

The next time you feel low, simply have a look at this video and remember to celebrate the little things in life!

