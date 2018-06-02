हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral dancing sensation, who shakes his leg like Govinda, is an Electronics professor

This man's amazingly awesome dance video has gone viral on the internet where he is seen shaking his leg to some famous hit Bollywood numbers from the 90s. The man in the video is Sanjeev Srivastava and he hails from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. 

Image Courtesy: Video grab/Facebook

He is an electronic professor by profession. 

Sanjeev has won thousands of hearts ever since his dance videos have become an internet sensation. So much that even Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and actors Raveena Tandon and Divya Dutt heaped praises on him on the social media. 

It has been learnt that Sanjeev learnt the dance skill from his mother and he follows yesteryear star Govinda in real life. 

Meanwhile, the video was shot on May 12 during the ladies sangeet of Sanjeev's brother-in-law in Gwalior. 

Here are the reactions from MP CM Chouhan, actresses Raveena and Divya: 

During an interaction with news agency ANI, Sanjeev said, "This is an unreal feeling. I can't believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support. I have been dancing since 1982 and my idol is Govinda ji."

He added saying that he is hoping that more opportunities would come his way since his dance videos have become popular on the internet. 

