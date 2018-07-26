हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple iMac

Viral video: Spider gets trapped inside an iMac — Watch baffled footage

An Apple iMac owner was left shocked after he discovered a spider crawling inside his computer. Whats more, the guy has no idea how to get the insect out of it. 

Photo courtesy: Youtube grab

New Delhi: An Apple iMac owner was left shocked after he discovered a spider crawling inside his computer. Whats more, the guy has no idea how to get the insect out of it. 

In a video posted to YouTube, Timothy Buchanan showed the spider scurrying around his iMac screen. "This little guy is crawling around behind the screen. He's clearly visible," Timothy explains in the video.

"At first, we thought it was a digital spider – like someone was playing a trick or something. But this thing is real. Anyone know how to get him out?" he asked. The spider seems to be stuck between the display panel and the pane of screen glass that protects it.

Watch the video here: 

This is not the first instance when an iMac user has a complaint about a bug finding its way inside a computer. In the past, several users have raised their concerns about spiders mysteriously appearing beneath the display with no way of getting out of it.

It is believed that the tiny creatures make their way through the rear vents, which help cool down the iMac when the processor is performing difficult tasks.

