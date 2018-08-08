Woman pleads to PIA crew to open flight doors as baby falls unconscious, video emerges

A video of a woman in a Pakistan International Airlines flight, asking crew members to open the doors of the flight as her baby fell unconscious, has emerged on the social media. According to Pakistan-based Dawn News, the baby fell unconscious allegedly due to fault in air conditioning.

In the video, the woman can be seeing crying and asking PIA crew members to let her go out of the flight. But the crew members request her to wait. The baby is held by a male passenger while the woman pleads repeatedly to PIA staff members.

Other passengers on the flight can also be seen demanding that the door of the flight be opened for the woman and her baby. They raise slogans of “shame shame” for PIA crew members.

After being approached on the issue by Dawn News, the PIA has said that it is yet to get any information about incident as no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident yet. The report quotes PIA spokesperson as saying that the airlines got the information about the incident only through video that emerged in the media.

Pointing that there is no information available apart from the video, the spokesperson said that the PIA does even know which flight the incident occurred in and when. An investigation has, however, been launched into the incident.