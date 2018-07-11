हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
world's ugliest dog

World's Ugliest Dog Zsa Zsa passes away

Zsa Zsa slobbered her way to the winner's circle at the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest.

World&#039;s Ugliest Dog Zsa Zsa passes away
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

Washington DC: Zsa Zsa, the world`s ugliest dog, died at the age of nine.

Confirming the death of the English bulldog, owner Megan Brainard called the passing 'devastating' while also sharing how difficult the grieving process would be.

On June 23, Zsa Zsa slobbered her way to the winner's circle at the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California. 

She bagged USD 1,500, a trophy and a visit to New York. Zsa Zsa defeated 13 other dogs to clinch the title. 

 

Tags:
world's ugliest dogWorld's Ugliest Dog deadzsa zsa deadZsa ZsaMegan BrainardEnglish Bulldog

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close