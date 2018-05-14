West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2018 Live updates: 20 injured as clashes break out in Cooch Behar

14 May 2018, 09:50 AM
Incidents of violence being reported from other districts. A media vehicle was torched in Bhangar, with the camera broken. Mediapersons were not allowed to enter the area, reported news agency ANI.
14 May 2018, 09:30 AM
A clash broke out between two groups in Cooch Behar with the polls underway. "We went there to votee but people belonging to TMC attacked us with sticks," said locals. Over 20 people were injured.
A clash broke out between two groups in Cooch Behar with 20 injured. The injured have been taken to MJN hospital for treatment.
14 May 2018, 09:29 AM
Two persons-- a CPM worker and his wife -- died after their house was allegedly torched on Sunday night
CPI (M) worker & his wife charred to death after their house in North 24 Parganas was torched last night, CPI (M) alleges TMC workers were behind the attack.
14 May 2018, 08:20 AM
Voting underway for Panchayat Elections in West Bengal, visuals from a polling booth in Cooch Behar.
14 May 2018, 07:33 AM
Over 71,000 armed personnel on duty, manning every booth. Armed forces have also arrived from Assam, Odisha, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh to strengthen security arrangements.
14 May 2018, 07:32 AM
Pre-poll statistics reveal that of the total 58,692 seats in the three tiers of rural local bodies, 20,076 seats or 34.2 per cent have already been decided uncontested, with the Trinamool bagging a whopping proportion of these seats.
Voters standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Purulia's Chakra to cast their vote for Panchayat Elections in West Bengal
14 May 2018, 07:23 AM
As the nomination process started last month, all the opposition parties accused the Trinamool of indulging in strongarm tactics to prevent them from filing nominations. Television pictures broadcast across the channels showed groups of armed mobs gathering before the offices of the Block Development Officers and the Sub-Divisional Officers in a number of districts and stopping prospective candidates from entering the poll fray. The matter reached the Calcutta High Court, and the State Election Commission (SEC) extended the deadline for submitting nominations by a day, only to reverse the order in less than 12 hours, allegedly under pressure from the Trinamool.
The judiciary then put a stay on the elections, then scheduled to be held on May 1, 3 and 5. More bitter legal battles followed, at the end of which the SEC declared May 14 as the new polling date.
14 May 2018, 07:23 AM
Pre-poll surveys predict that the results of rural elections will be a precursor to national elections. The BJP is likely to emerge as the chief rival to the Trinamool, claims surveys.
Voters standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri's Ashighar, with umbrellas in their hands, to cast their vote for West Bengal Panchayat Elections
14 May 2018, 07:20 AM
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in North 24 Parganas district ahead of voting for Panchayat elections in 20 districts of West Bengal
14 May 2018, 07:17 AM
Long queues were seen outside several booths as people from all social and economic backgrounds patiently waited for their turn to exercise to vote.
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Sirakole village in South 24 Parganas district. Voting for Panchayat elections in 20 districts of West Bengal will begin shortly
14 May 2018, 07:15 AM
Polling began at 7 am on Monday. Over 38,616 local representatives across three tiers to be elected in West Bengal Panchayat polls