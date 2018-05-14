हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2018 Live updates: 20 injured as clashes break out in Cooch Behar

The run-up to the WB rural polls witnessed intense violence, a series of court cases, and clashes among supporters of ruling TMC and opposition BJP, Congress and Left

Last Updated: Monday, May 14, 2018 - 09:56
KOLKATA: At least 20 people were injured after clashes broke out in Cooch Behar during the ongoing West Bengal panchayat polls. In another incident, two people died -- a CPM worker and his wife -- after their house was allegedly torched on Sunday night. 

The much-awaited West Bengal panchayat polls are currently underway amid tight security. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The counting will take place on May 17. The rural elections will be held in 621 zilla parishads and 6157 panchayat samitis, besides in 31,827 gram panchayats, spread across 20 districts.

The panchayat polls are the last major elections to be witnessed by the state before Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The run-up to the polls witnessed intense violence, a series of court cases, and clashes among supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP, Congress and the Left across districts.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged people and political parties to participate peacefully and avoid rumours.

Opposition parties, meanwhile accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of not providing enabling environment for their candidates to file nominations. They also accused the TMC for inciting violence during the nomination process for the polls. Trinamool has termed these allegations baseless.

Here are the live updates from the ground:

14 May 2018, 09:50 AM

Incidents of violence being reported from other districts. A media vehicle was torched in Bhangar, with the camera broken. Mediapersons were not allowed to enter the area, reported news agency ANI.

14 May 2018, 09:30 AM

A clash broke out between two groups in Cooch Behar with the polls underway. "We went there to votee but people belonging to TMC attacked us with sticks," said locals. Over 20 people were injured.

14 May 2018, 09:29 AM

Two persons-- a CPM worker and his wife -- died after their house was allegedly torched on Sunday night 

14 May 2018, 08:20 AM

 

14 May 2018, 07:33 AM

Over 71,000 armed personnel on duty, manning every booth. Armed forces have also arrived from Assam, Odisha, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh to strengthen security arrangements.

14 May 2018, 07:32 AM

Pre-poll statistics reveal that of the total 58,692 seats in the three tiers of rural local bodies, 20,076 seats or 34.2 per cent have already been decided uncontested, with the Trinamool bagging a whopping proportion of these seats.

 

14 May 2018, 07:23 AM

As the nomination process started last month, all the opposition parties accused the Trinamool of indulging in strongarm tactics to prevent them from filing nominations. Television pictures broadcast across the channels showed groups of armed mobs gathering before the offices of the Block Development Officers and the Sub-Divisional Officers in a number of districts and stopping prospective candidates from entering the poll fray. The matter reached the Calcutta High Court, and the State Election Commission (SEC) extended the deadline for submitting nominations by a day, only to reverse the order in less than 12 hours, allegedly under pressure from the Trinamool.

The judiciary then put a stay on the elections, then scheduled to be held on May 1, 3 and 5. More bitter legal battles followed, at the end of which the SEC declared May 14 as the new polling date.

14 May 2018, 07:23 AM

Pre-poll surveys predict that the results of rural elections will be a precursor to national elections. The BJP is likely to emerge as the chief rival to the Trinamool, claims surveys.

14 May 2018, 07:20 AM

14 May 2018, 07:17 AM

Long queues were seen outside several booths as people from all social and economic backgrounds patiently waited for their turn to exercise to vote.

 

14 May 2018, 07:15 AM

Polling began at 7 am on Monday. Over 38,616 local representatives across three tiers to be elected in West Bengal Panchayat polls

