West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2018 Live updates: 20 injured as clashes break out in Cooch Behar

KOLKATA: At least 20 people were injured after clashes broke out in Cooch Behar during the ongoing West Bengal panchayat polls. In another incident, two people died -- a CPM worker and his wife -- after their house was allegedly torched on Sunday night.

The much-awaited West Bengal panchayat polls are currently underway amid tight security. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The counting will take place on May 17. The rural elections will be held in 621 zilla parishads and 6157 panchayat samitis, besides in 31,827 gram panchayats, spread across 20 districts.

The panchayat polls are the last major elections to be witnessed by the state before Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The run-up to the polls witnessed intense violence, a series of court cases, and clashes among supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP, Congress and the Left across districts.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged people and political parties to participate peacefully and avoid rumours.

Opposition parties, meanwhile accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of not providing enabling environment for their candidates to file nominations. They also accused the TMC for inciting violence during the nomination process for the polls. Trinamool has termed these allegations baseless.

Here are the live updates from the ground: