1 killed, 45 injured in truck blast in Lahore

 At least one person was killed and 45 others were injured when an explosives-laden fruit truck exploded here in Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 12:28

Lahore:  At least one person was killed and 45 others were injured when an explosives-laden fruit truck exploded here in Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Amanat Ali, 45, was recovered after the parked truck exploded in Outfall Road in Lahore, the Punjab province capital, on Monday night, a couple of days ahead of the arrival of disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here, The News International reported.

The roof of a nearby school collapsed under the impact of the powerful explosion that damaged, partially or heavily, more than 100 vehicles.

A baby girl trapped under the debris was rescued by officials.

Doctors said most of the injured persons were out of danger as they received minor injuries. 

According to sources, the blast damaged the 132-KV Sagian grid, resulting in total blackout in the area.

Locals told the media that the truck was parked in the same area for the last three days. The police were informed, but nobody responded.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz activists believed the truck might have been arranged to target Sharif, who was earlier scheduled to arrive here on Sunday from Islamabad. His rally would have passed by the point as per the earlier plan.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz, Nawaz Sharif`s younger brother, Sharif has sought a detailed report about the incident.

TAGS

Lahoretruck blastIslamabadPakistan

