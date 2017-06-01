1 killed in Afghan car bombing near airport

Kabul: One person was killed and five others were injured on Thursday after a car bomb went off outside the airport in Afghanistan`s Jalalabad city, police said.

Thursday`s incident comes a day after a truck packed with explosives blew up in Kabul`s diplomatic zone killing 80 people and injuring over 300 others.

"The victim was a soldier and the injured included four civilians," the official told Xinhua news agency.

He said an investigation is underway.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for Wednesday`s bloodbath.