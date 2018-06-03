हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mexico`s

10 killed in Mexico accident

At least 10 people have been killed when a cargo truck slammed into a bus in Mexico`s Tlaxcala state.

10 killed in Mexico accident

Mexico City: At least 10 people have been killed when a cargo truck slammed into a bus in Mexico`s Tlaxcala state.

The accident, which left another 11 people injured, occurred on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported. 

The cargo truck reportedly had break failure and rammed into the bus, killing eight passengers on site, the police told Xinhua. Two other victims died on the way to hospital.

The truck was carrying construction materials, and the impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the highway.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Texcoco, police said.

Tags:
Mexico`sTlaxcala state.cargo truck11 people injuredXinhua

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close