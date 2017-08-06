close
12 militants killed in Afghanistan attacks

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 14:05
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Kabul: As many as 12 militants were killed in incidents in two northern Afghan provinces, the police said on Sunday.

The police repelled an attack at a security checkpoints in Raghistan district of Badakhshan province that left six militants dead and three others injured on Saturday night, Xinhua news agency quoted a police official as saying.

No troops or civilians were hurt in the gunfight, the official said.

Six other militants were killed in Faryab province when the Afghan Air Force launched an airstrike in Rahmat Abad village of Daulat Abad district, army official Nastratullah Jamshidi told Xinhua.

"The operation codenamed `Nawid-3` is ongoing in Daulat Abad, Shirin Tagab and Khawja Sabzposh districts," he said.

Fighting has escalated as the Taliban insurgency spreads from its traditional strongholds in southern and eastern Afghanistan to the once peaceful northern region.

The Taliban militants have yet to make comments.

